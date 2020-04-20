National

Dharavi registers 30 new Covid-19 cases, total tally at 168

PTI Mumbai | Updated on April 20, 2020 Published on April 20, 2020

Mumbai’s Dharavi slum on Monday reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, taking the total number of the affected people to 168, a BMC official said.

Dharavi, one of the prominent coronavirus hotspot in the worst-hit Mumbai, reported 11 deaths so far.

The new cases, including eight women, were detected from Dhorwada, 60 feet road, Shashtri Nagar, Minajuddin Khan Gala, PMGP colony, Padmagopal Chawl, Matunga Labour camp, Kalyanwadi, Kala Killa, Kunchi Kurve Nagar, Mukund Nagar and other areas from the slum colony, he said.

Meanwhile, thee more coronavirus positive cases were reported from Dadar in central Mumbai, taking the tally from that area to 25.

Maharashtra
Mumbai
coronavirus
