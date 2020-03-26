Dhirubhai Ambani International School starts live classroom teaching

Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS) has started live online classes from today, with a full-day schedule for students of Standard 10th and 12th, with teachers and students attending classes over video-conferencing facilities.

As scheduled, the school reopened today, although online, for the new academic session after the spring break from March 13–25. The school will extend live online classes over the next 4-5 days, the educational institution said in a statement.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of DAIS, said that while it is the beginning of a new academic term for the school, it is being done keeping in mind the unprecedented situation brought upon by the Covid-19 pandemic, with health and safety of everyone being the prime priority.

“While our campus remains closed, DAIS is commencing live teaching through our virtual school platform so that our children get the DAIS experience and education in the safety of their homes,” she said.

In addition to conducting classes, the school has also scheduled online parent-teachers meetings, which were pending or were postponed earlier as a precaution against Covid-related issues.