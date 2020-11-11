Dhule administration told to maintain strict vigil so as to prevent second wave of Covid

The Dhule district administration should be vigilant and it should make meticulous plans to prevent a second wave of the disease. Action should be taken against those guilty of moving around in public places without masks, Nashik Division Commissioner, Radhakrishna Game, said in a media statement.

Game, who was on a tour of the district on Wednesday, chaired a review meeting on the pandemic. He said the number of Covid patients in the district had decreased and mortality numbers were under control. However, the guard could not be lowered. The health department along with the district administration should be vigilant. Considering the possibility of a second wave, more beds should be planned. The number of tests to prevent the spread of the virus should be increased. The laboratory of the government medical college should be used to its full potential, he said.

Post-Covid OPDs were being activated in the district hospitals. About 100 beds had been created in the intensive care unit of the government medical college. Oxygen tanks were also operational in the medical college, the statement said.