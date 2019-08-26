Digital Employment Exchange unveiled in Telangana

The Telangana government has created a digital database of 45,000 job vacancies in several companies and organisations.

Telangana labour Minister Malla Reddy launched the application DEEP (Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana) to improve the employment ecosystem in the State.

“It will allow free interaction between job seekers and job providers on the platform that is powered by AI and ML technologies,” Telangana IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan has said.

“Job seekers will get regular updates on vacancies available in different organisations,” an official of the IT department said.