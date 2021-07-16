Discom rankings gain teeth as Centre links them to credit worthiness

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Rankings of electricity distribution companies co-ordinated by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) will determine their credit worthiness, Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh said on Friday.
“If that discom is in the top bracket A+ then its cost of funds will be less not only for PFC but apparently from other financial institutions as well,” Singh said at the launch of the ninth Integrated Ratings for State Power Distribution Utilities.
“If it is rated C then most likely it will find it very difficult to get a loan. Unless and until it is loss-making, it draws up a plan for loss reduction, gets its State’s government’s approval on that plan, and files it with us, it will not be able to access funds at all,” he said.
PFC has drawn different interest slabs based on the rating of the discom, ranging from 9.5 to 10.5 per cent. The rating also determines how much exposure PFC takes on a particular discom and the security it seeks when giving out a loan.
In the latest rankings, four Gujarat discoms and one Haryana discom have been rated A+. “Integrated rating reflects the operational and financial health of the distribution entities based on the rating framework approved by Ministry of Power,” the ranking report said.
In the financial year 2019-20, total State discom losses reduced from ₹61,000 crore in the previous fiscal year to ₹38,000 crore, Singh said.
The ratings exercise presently covers 41 State distribution utilities spread across 22 states. ICRA and CARE are the designated credit rating agencies.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
Kanika Dhillon, the creator of fiesty heroines — ‘Manmarziyan’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Haseen Dillruba’
A princely procession, a mysterious death — Sujata Massey’s third Perveen Mistry whodunnit has all the ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...