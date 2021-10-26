‘Discussing draft e-commerce rules with stakeholders’

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
The Consumer Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said that it has initiated detailed interactions with various stakeholders on the draft e-commerce rules. The objective is to finalise amendments to the Consumer Protection (E-commerce Rules) which propose various changes such as ban on fraudulent flash sale, fallback liability and other compliance norms. .
Speaking with mediapersons, Leena Nandan, Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs said, “Once we received comments from stakeholders on the draft e-commerce rules, we have initiated the process of detailed discussions including with companies and industry associations. In the past two weeks, we have had several interactions. This is part of the consultative process to finalise the rules.”
The Ministry also said that the Central Consumer Protection Authority has also been taking suo-motu cognizance of violations of declaration of false country of origin on the e-commerce platforms in co-ordination with the Legal Metrology department.
It has issued 202 notices to e-commerce marketplaces as well as sellers were issued from October 16, 2020 to October 22, 2021. Country of origin violation was most in electronics products (47) followed by apparels (35) and home products, cosmetics and beauty products and food products and supplements.
Also, 15 notices were for incorrect declaration of date of expiry/best before, address of manufacturer and importers, charging more than MRP, non-standard units and net quantity.
“Over 75 companies have compounded their offences, out of which 68 have compounded for country of origin violation. The total amount collected by compounding of the offences is ₹41.85 lakh,” the Ministry added. Officials said that an advisory has also been issued to all marketplace e-commerce platforms to ensure that they comply with regulations which requires them to prominently display all the information provided by its sellers.
Nandan said that the Department of Consumer Affairs has also collaborated with Home Affairs Ministry (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) , TRAI and National Payment Corporation of India for strengthening the grievance redressal process for cyber fraud complaints.
CCPA has also decided to initiate a country-wide campaign to prevent sale of spurious and counterfeit goods.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Successful investing is built on a solid foundation of valuation. Here, we demystify enterprise value based ...
TPIN is a password without which you can’t sell stocks from demat a/c
Through a combination of interest accrual and mark-to-market impact
I have shares of Sun Pharmaceuticals and Wockhardt. Please give the long-term outlook for these two ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
The book stresses that good consultants must resist the temptation to make the people they consult dependent ...
Economist Prasad says the world of finance is on the threshold of major disruption that will affect ...
There are weaknesses in its financial profile, but by retaining majority stake, the group has avoided ...
Value for many and money are the two pillars of Amul’s growth story
We require an ecosystem of technology and service providers, says EY’s Sreekanth Arimanithaya
How HR organisations are driving value in the face of double disruption
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...