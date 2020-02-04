Disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs: SC seeks Tamil Nadu’s response on DMK’s plea

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the Tamil Nadu government’s response on a DMK petition, which has alleged the State Assembly Speaker did not act on a plea seeking disqualification of 11 AIADMK lawmakers, including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who voted against Chief Minister E Palaniswami during a 2017 confidence vote.

A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde and comprising of Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, took note of the submission of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who is appearing for DMK, that the disqualification plea was moved before the Speaker in March 2017, even after the lapse of three years no action has been taken by the Speaker on the plea.

“Tell us whether you are going to take action. If yes, then when and how,” the bench asked the law officer representing the Tamil Nadu government. The bench has now fixed the plea for hearing on February 14 when the state government will have to respond to its query.

The plea has sought disqualification of Panneerselvam and 10 others for having voted against the Palaniswami government when they were in the rebel camp. It has contended that by voting against the trust motion, these MLAs violated the whip issued by the ruling party and hence attracted disqualification under the anti-defection law.