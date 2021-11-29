Disruptions in Monsoon Session: 12 elders get suspension

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu suspended 12 MPs from the Opposition for alleged unruly behaviour inside the House on the last day of Monsoon Session, August 11. The MPs will be suspended for the remaining days of the Winter Session of Parliament began here in Monday.

The Chairman invoked Rule 256 to suspend the MPs. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion in Rajya Sabha to suspend the MPs and it was passed in a voice vote amid the protests from Opposition MPs. The charges against MPs Elamaram Karam, Phoolan Devi Netam, Chhaya Verma, Ripun Bora, Binoy Vishwam, Rajmani Patel, Dola Sen, Shanta Chhetri, Syed Nasir Hussain, Priyanka Chaturvedi, Anil Desai and Akhilesh Prasad Singh include utter disregard towards the Chair and violent behaviour.

Joshi alleged in the motion that the MPs intentionally attacked the security personnel on the last day of Monsoon Session. Soon after the motion was moved, Deputy Chairman Harivansh read out the names of the MPs and announced that they will remain suspended during the Winter Session.