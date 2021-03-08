National

DMK allots 6 seats to CPI(M) for Assembly election

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 08, 2021

The constituencies will be decided later

As political parties in Tamil Nadu gear up for the Assembly election next month, the DMK on Monday finalised its seat-sharing agreement with the CPI (M) by allotting the latter six seats.

An official statement said the agreement was signed by DMK president M K Stalin and CPI(M) state secretary K Balakrishnan in the presence of senior leaders of both parties at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK’s headquarters in Chennai. The constituencies will be decided later.

With this, the DMK has finalised its seat-sharing agreements with almost all its allies. It has already firmed up seat-sharing deals with its key ally Congress and others such as CPI, MDMK, VCK, IUML and MMK.

