DMK allots 6 seats to VCK for assembly elections

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Amid continuing uncertainties and confusion about seat sharing in both the DMK and AIADMK camps, the DMK on Thursday allotted six seats to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), which has been holding talks with the former for the past few days
An official statement from the DMK party said, it has been decided to allot six seats to VCK after a discussion between DMK Chief M K Stalin and VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday.
The seat sharing agreement for the upcoming Assembly elections was firmed up in front of senior members of the DMK and VCK parties. The constituencies for the VCK would be decided later.
Earlier, reports said the VCK was demanding seats in double digits. With this announcement, the deal with VCK has been done.
The DMK has already reached a seat-sharing agreement with the Indian Union Muslim League and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi parties by allotting three and two seats respectively to them.
Meanwhile, DMK is yet to finalise its seat sharing agreement with the Congress, a major partner in the DMK alliance.
