DMK government presents first budget, Singara Chennai 2.0 to be launched

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan presented the DMK government's first budget - a paperless budget - on Friday. The revised budget for 2021-2022 will lay a strong foundation for the full budget next year, said.

The government announced the launch of Singara Chennai 2.0. The city is to be made poster-free and will get three flyovers.

GPS will be used for the protection of water bodies and wetlands.

The state will set up industrial parks in Theni, Tirunelveli and Ranipet districts, the finance minister said while presenting the Budget.

SIPCOT Industrial Estates will come up in nine districts, including Tiruvannamalai and Dharmapuri, and a sum of Rs 1,500 crore has been allocated for the same as the first instalment, he said.

Tidel Parks will come up Villupuram, Vellore and Tirupur. Nandambakkam in Chennai will get a FinTech city.

A Defence Industrial Park is to come up in Coimbatore on about 500 acres, he said in his Budget speech.