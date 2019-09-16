DMK to stage protests against Amit Shah’s Hindi pitch on September 20

Upping the ante against “Hindi imposition,” a high-level DMK meet, on Monday, announced protest demonstrations across Tamil Nadu on September 20 to condemn Home Minister Amit Shah’s Hindi pitch.

The agitation was to nip in the bud the “adverse effects” of “Hindi imposition on ‘mother Tamil’ and the mother tongues of people of other (non-Hindi speaking) states,” a resolution adopted at the meet said.

Briefing reporters, DMK chief M K Stalin said the agitation was the first phase of protest on Hindi issue and the further course of action will be decided on the basis of Central government’s response and consultations with like-minded parties.