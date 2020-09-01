DMRC awaits SOPs to begin operations

JBL Live 300TWS: Full marks for sound quality
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which plans to start services from September 7 after five months of Covid-19 triggered lockdown, is awaiting the standard operating procedures from the Centre to begin operations.
How many people will be permitted per coach, whether all users will be allowed to travel, how to ensure that people have masks on during travel are some of the points that will become clear in the coming days.
Also, whether the parking spaces of Delhi Metro will open up will be clearer over the next few days.
Though passenger capacity will be limited, passenger fares are unlikely to change, said DMRC sources. “All these points will be clear after the standard operating procedures from Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) are finalised,” according to DMRC official.
Not just Delhi, Lucknow Metro will also start operations in a graded manner from September 7. West Bengal on Monday announced that its metro-rail services as well Indian Railways’ administered local trains will start from September 8 in a phased manner.
In Delhi Metro, for tickets, only cards, instead of tokens, or apps will be permitted to prevent infection, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Sunday. To make available further contactless ticket and payment options for commuting in the metro, DMRC has operationalised its agreement with Anduril Technologies, opening up choices for passengers to receive metro cards through courier.
Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC), a newer and smaller metro, will offer both smartcards and tokens for tickets. Tokens will be sanitised using a UV-based box, developed by UP Metro Rail Corporation. Such cleaning methodology is usually used in hospitals, according to a UP Metro Rail Corporation document. Sanitisers, masks will be made available at various points within the metro. Ticket counters will be closed and only vending machines will be used.
While capacity per coach will be clearer over time for Delhi Metro, Lucknow Metro, a source points out, plans to accommodate not more than 100 people per coach, which is half the number of people that use the coach in fuller capacity.
To prevent transmission of infection during travel, checking will be done before people get into the stations. But how to ensure passengers maintain social distancing and wear masks within trains will have to be worked out, the DMRC source said.
Number of people who take to the mass transit systems will emerge over time as users prefer other modes of personal transport or opt to work from home. LMRC’s ridership is largely schools and college goers, but these institutions remain shut now.
