National

Do not delay clearance of imported Chinese autocomponents: ACMA

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on June 29, 2020 Published on June 29, 2020

The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Monday said that delay in inspection of Chinese consignments should be avoided so that there is no stoppage in vehicle manufacturing.

“Some of the items imported from China are critical components such as parts of engines and electronics items for which we are yet to develop domestic competence. The automotive value chain is a highly complex, integrated and interdependent one — non-availability of even a single component can, in fact, lead to stoppage of the vehicle manufacturing lines,” Deepak Jain, President, ACMA, said.

The statement comes after reports of import consignments from China being subjected to 100 per cent manual inspection resulting in inordinate delays in clearance.

Explaining the complexity of the automotive value chain and the need for permitting clearance of imports, Jain informed that the entire automotive value chain in the country is around $118 billion of which import of auto components is $4.75 billion, four per cent of the total auto industry turnover.

“Post the lockdown, production in the component industry is gradually picking up in tandem with growth in vehicles sales, it is therefore in the best interest of the industry and the economy that any further disruptions are best avoided,” he added.

The Indian auto-component industry contributes 2.3 per cent to the GDP and provides employment to five-million people.

The industry witnessed a growth of 14.5 per cent posting a turnover of ₹3,95,902 crore in 2018-19.

Published on June 29, 2020

A letter from the Editor

Dear Readers,

The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.

In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.

But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.

I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.

Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..

A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!

Support Quality Journalism
economy (general)
China
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Maharashtra opens plasma therapy trial centre in Nagpur