Do not delay clearance of imported Chinese autocomponents: ACMA

'Thin slicing', a recommendation
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
The Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) on Monday said that delay in inspection of Chinese consignments should be avoided so that there is no stoppage in vehicle manufacturing.
“Some of the items imported from China are critical components such as parts of engines and electronics items for which we are yet to develop domestic competence. The automotive value chain is a highly complex, integrated and interdependent one — non-availability of even a single component can, in fact, lead to stoppage of the vehicle manufacturing lines,” Deepak Jain, President, ACMA, said.
The statement comes after reports of import consignments from China being subjected to 100 per cent manual inspection resulting in inordinate delays in clearance.
Explaining the complexity of the automotive value chain and the need for permitting clearance of imports, Jain informed that the entire automotive value chain in the country is around $118 billion of which import of auto components is $4.75 billion, four per cent of the total auto industry turnover.
“Post the lockdown, production in the component industry is gradually picking up in tandem with growth in vehicles sales, it is therefore in the best interest of the industry and the economy that any further disruptions are best avoided,” he added.
The Indian auto-component industry contributes 2.3 per cent to the GDP and provides employment to five-million people.
The industry witnessed a growth of 14.5 per cent posting a turnover of ₹3,95,902 crore in 2018-19.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine, are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. You can also access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all our readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. You can help us by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section.
Our subscriptions start as low as Rs 199/- per month. A yearly package costs just Rs. 999 – a mere Rs 2.75 per day, less than a third the price of a cup of roadside chai..
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
I was invited by a medium-scale business to work with them during this phase of lockdown.Given the uncertainty ...
These days you’ll find tablets are trying to be laptops and laptops are trying to be tablets. But here we have ...
The gaming laptop is a compact beast built for gamers and those who want super-fast deliveries
If these rather large earbuds fit you well, you’ve got a good thing with premium features and some active ...
“When you look at the market closely, you can see that there is demand coming back. People are shifting to ...
The policy offers more choices and flexibilities, but is a tad higher on cost; returns of the equity oriented ...
Given that a term plan is a plain-vanilla life insurance policy, there are many products in the market at ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 extend their rally; traders should remain watchful
For the workers who fled the cities of Maharashtra after the lockdown, life in the village could mark a return ...
Anurag Kashyap on his new film, expectations and critical viewers
June 27, 2020, is the 40th birthday of Kevin Pietersen, a South Africa-born cricketer who had a successful ...
Extended lockdowns, school closures and restrictions on movement have left many children vulnerable to abuse
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...