Domestic airlines can fly up to 70% of pre-Covid levels: Government

Domestic airlines can now operate up to 70 per cent of the flights that they were operating before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. In a tweet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said that the order comes into effect immediately. Currently the airlines are allowed to operate 60 per cent of their pre-Covid capacity.
When flying resumed on May 25 the government allowed domestic airlines to operate up to 33 per cent of the flights prior suspending the flights on March 25 due to the lockdown.
In July, the airlines were allowed to operate up to 45 per cent of the flights. IndiGo, with the largest share of the domestic market, said it was at about 58 per cent.
During a call with analysts on October 29 after IndiGo announced its second quarter results Ronojoy Dutta, Chief Executive Officer, said “although the central government is saying 60 per cent, State governments are sort of restricting us, as you know, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, they have their own restrictions. So we don't quite reach 60 per cent as a result.”
He added that when IndiGo opened new capacity, “we said let it book for three months before we actually start flying. That’s obviously not happening today. So if the government says add 80 per cent, we will go to 80 per cent within 10 days, which means 10 days of booking. So obviously, it starts off somewhat soft, but then it picks up very quickly.”
