Don’t buy or sell camel meat: GHMC

Airports, airlines go a long way to convince flyers it’s safe to fly
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Consequent to the directions by the Telangana High Court, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to constitute multi-disciplinary teams to prevent slaughtering of camels in the name of tradition.
It asked the traders not to indulge in transportation of camels, slaughtering the animals and sale of the meat. It also asked people not to buy camel meat following the government orders.
Violations will be dealt with under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, GHMC Act, 1955 and under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code. Violators could face up to five years in jail or with fine or both.
A top GHMC official said that the High Court had asked the State Government to check against transport of camels from Rajasthan.
“It is the duty of the State to ensure that camels are not being transported and slaughtered in the name of ‘tradition’,” he said.
As a follow-up to the court’s directive, the GHMC constituted eight teams, comprising officials of the corporation, police, veterinary and animal husbandry departments to enforce the ban.
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and the global aviation sector is learning this the hard way.With ...
Airlines worldwide were prepared for taxing times, but overcoming the pandemic may take longer than they ...
Chennai-based debt VC is looking to write larger cheques with its ₹1,000-cr second fund
Salesken uses artificial intelligence to offer real-time cues to salespersons
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
While the features of plans offered are standardised, there is wide variation in pricing. Here’s some help to ...
Cyber insurance protects businesses and individuals against online risks such as data breach, identity theft ...
The August futures of the metal face a key barrier at ₹50,000; contract shows weakness
Theatres are shut and big releases a thing of the past. Entertainment in the lockdown era is helmed by ...
Black cricketing legends are shattering the uncomfortable silence around racism in the so-called gentleman’s ...
It is my eldest sister Indrani’s birthday. Perfect time for a quiz about sisters.Sister act1 Which Indian bird ...
The region’s rich musical tradition is the silver lining in an otherwise dark year
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
There’s good news for independent musicians, and local labels. Digital music distribution service provider ...
Pandemic-proof products are proliferating, mostly riding on fear marketing
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...