Don’t buy or sell camel meat: GHMC

Consequent to the directions by the Telangana High Court, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has decided to constitute multi-disciplinary teams to prevent slaughtering of camels in the name of tradition.

It asked the traders not to indulge in transportation of camels, slaughtering the animals and sale of the meat. It also asked people not to buy camel meat following the government orders.

Violations will be dealt with under the provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, GHMC Act, 1955 and under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code. Violators could face up to five years in jail or with fine or both.

A top GHMC official said that the High Court had asked the State Government to check against transport of camels from Rajasthan.

“It is the duty of the State to ensure that camels are not being transported and slaughtered in the name of ‘tradition’,” he said.

As a follow-up to the court’s directive, the GHMC constituted eight teams, comprising officials of the corporation, police, veterinary and animal husbandry departments to enforce the ban.