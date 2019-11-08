Don’t go ahead with privatisation of routes: HC tells KCR govt

My Five: Anshu Sharma
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
The Telangana High Court has asked the State government not to take any action on the plan to privatise about 5,100 routes that are currently operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) till it vets the Cabinet decision.
Posting the matter to Monday, the High Court asked the Advocate General to file a counter to the petition filed by PL Vishweshwara Rao that challenged the move to privatise the routes.
With the employees showing no signs of withdrawing the agitation, the Chandrashekar Rao government threatened to privatise some of the routes earlier this month.
Meanwhile, the leaders of TSRTC Employees Unions alleged that the police had been resorting to arrests ahead of Saturday’s Tank Bund March.
Undeterred by police refusing permission for the protest march, the Joint Action Committee of the unions has decided to go ahead with the protest and asked the employees to reach Hyderabad early.
The Congress has asked its supporters to make the protest programme a success. Pradesh Congress Committee President Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not resolving the issue.
Meanwhile, the RTC is in fresh trouble with the Provident Fund department reportedly slapping a notice to pay dues to the tune of ₹760 crore.
A handshake here, a high-five there, amazing energy boosters!1 A happy start to the day gets things rolling on ...
Air pollution kills. There’s no simpler way to put this.Earlier this week, a “public-health emergency” was ...
Educationist SV Chittibabu turned 100 just days ago. A remarkable milestone that gets better when you are told ...
Samsung’s Galaxy Fold is quite a marvel despite being just a first step with a new form factor
Infusion of Rs 9,300 crore by LIC and government has helped absorb provisions and improve capital ratios
Bank of Baroda, after the merger with Vijaya and Dena Bank, continues to witness pressure on profitability and ...
The ‘payment’ function can be used to find out how much to invest on a regular basis to accumulate a desired ...
Rising prices can reduce the purchasing power of money sharply over the years
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...