Don’t go ahead with privatisation of routes: HC tells KCR govt

The Telangana High Court has asked the State government not to take any action on the plan to privatise about 5,100 routes that are currently operated by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) till it vets the Cabinet decision.

Posting the matter to Monday, the High Court asked the Advocate General to file a counter to the petition filed by PL Vishweshwara Rao that challenged the move to privatise the routes.

With the employees showing no signs of withdrawing the agitation, the Chandrashekar Rao government threatened to privatise some of the routes earlier this month.

Meanwhile, the leaders of TSRTC Employees Unions alleged that the police had been resorting to arrests ahead of Saturday’s Tank Bund March.

Undeterred by police refusing permission for the protest march, the Joint Action Committee of the unions has decided to go ahead with the protest and asked the employees to reach Hyderabad early.

The Congress has asked its supporters to make the protest programme a success. Pradesh Congress Committee President Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for not resolving the issue.

Meanwhile, the RTC is in fresh trouble with the Provident Fund department reportedly slapping a notice to pay dues to the tune of ₹760 crore.