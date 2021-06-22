Don't neglect Opposition-ruled States: Rahul to Modi

The Congress on Tuesday released a white paper on the management of Covid-19 by the Centre. Releasing the 150-page report prepared by the research unit of the Congress, senior leader of the party Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition ruled States are being neglected by the Centre on issues such as distribution of vaccines. He said the Opposition is trying to help the Government in the fight against Covid and he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start thinking above narrow political lines.

Free,universal vaccination

The white paper urged the Centre to ensure that all Indians receive free and universal vaccination in the shortest possible time frame. “The government should share a detailed weekly roadmap of progress toward its announced December 31, 2021 deadline to vaccinate all of India,” it said.

Gandhi urged the Union Government to start campaigning against vaccine hesitancy and make available all tested and proven vaccines in the country. "Collaborate with vaccine manufacturers, raw material suppliers, and foreign governments to ensure a steady supply of raw materials and vaccines for India," the white paper of the Congress said.

The party reiterated the demand for compulsory license provisions under the Patents Act 1970 to ramp up domestic vaccine production. “Allocate vaccines to States based on a transparent, justifiable formula, centred on evidence, equity and particular local requirements. Make accurate vaccine-related and Covid-19-related data publicly available in a transparent manner," the paper said.

It asked the Centre also to implement political and administrative measures including a national level, all-party committee to review measures to contain the pandemic, to improve coordination with State Governments, and to collaborate with civil society."Decentralise decision-making, management of critical resources and transfer funds to the district level to organise essential health services, from primary to tertiary care, and address regional imbalances," it said.

Gandhi, addressing a press conference, asked the Centre to spare no effort to start measures to contain or manage a possible third wave of the disease due to mutations of the virus. "Prepare for possible third and future waves by heeding expert advice, scaling up testing significantly (especially in rural areas) and pooling human resources at the state and district levels," the party demanded and said immediate help must be provided to all vulnerable people as direct transfer of cash and food supplies.