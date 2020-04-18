National

Don’t sack staff, Telangana govt to private sector

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 18, 2020 Published on April 18, 2020

Telangana Minister for Information Technology and Industries KT Rama Rao (file photo)   -  The Hindu

The Telangana Government has asked the private sector not to sack employees though the Covid-19 has hit the economy and adversely impacted the prospects of businesses.

Telangana IT, Industries and Muncipal and Urban Administration K T Rama Rao has asked the industry to ensure no employee – regular or contractual – loses his job.

“I am aware that different sectors are facing multiple challenges due to the lockdown. “They suffered loss of production, loss of revenue and shrinkage of market,” he said in an open letter to the private sector industries.

“Yet, humanity demands that in this period of crisis, we are very compassionate towards the workforce that has served us for so many years. On behalf of the government, I appeal to you to ensure there are no job losses,” he said.

“You may consider other forms of cost cutting measures such as pay cuts, deferment of increments or bonuses,” he said.

He cited the example of the Telangana government’s deferment of salaries.

“I urge upon you to heed my appeal and refrain from any job cuts and terminations,” he said.

.

Twitter: @Kurmanath; @businessline

Published on April 18, 2020
Telangana
coronavirus
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Slight dip in the number of corona positive cases, need to be careful: Kejriwal