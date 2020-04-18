Don’t sack staff, Telangana govt to private sector

The Telangana Government has asked the private sector not to sack employees though the Covid-19 has hit the economy and adversely impacted the prospects of businesses.

Telangana IT, Industries and Muncipal and Urban Administration K T Rama Rao has asked the industry to ensure no employee – regular or contractual – loses his job.

“I am aware that different sectors are facing multiple challenges due to the lockdown. “They suffered loss of production, loss of revenue and shrinkage of market,” he said in an open letter to the private sector industries.

“Yet, humanity demands that in this period of crisis, we are very compassionate towards the workforce that has served us for so many years. On behalf of the government, I appeal to you to ensure there are no job losses,” he said.

“You may consider other forms of cost cutting measures such as pay cuts, deferment of increments or bonuses,” he said.

He cited the example of the Telangana government’s deferment of salaries.

“I urge upon you to heed my appeal and refrain from any job cuts and terminations,” he said.

