Door delivery of ration: Delhi L-G rejects scheme implementation

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has “rejected” the file for implementation of the 'Doorstep Delivery of Ration' scheme across the national capital, the Delhi Government said on Saturday.
Two reasons have been cited for rejection of the file--absence of Centre’s approval and an ongoing legal case, said the Delhi Chief Minister's office in a statement.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s office issued statement claimed that no approval from the Centre is required for such a scheme and that the ongoing legal cases too cannot come in the way of the launch of the scheme as there has been no such court order.
Delhi Food and Civil Supplies Minister Imran Hussain highlighted that the Centre’s concerns regarding scheme name have already been accepted by Delhi Cabinet:
Doorstep delivery of ration would have been a boon for the poor who are fearful of going to ration shops due to Coronavirus, or to stop spread of virus to the children in the third wave. Rejecting this scheme is a huge hit to Delhi’s fight against Corona, according to the Delhi Government.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Government has started free distribution of five kg foodgrains to non-PDS beneficiaries who don’t have ration cards, Imran Hussain said on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the national capital has recorded 414 new infections and 60 fatalities in the 24 hours to Saturday. On Friday, Delhi had recorded 523 new cases and 50 fatalities.
The total death toll in the city since the beginning of the pandemic last year stood at 24,557.
The daily test positivity rate reduced to 0.53 per cent from 0.68 per cent on Friday. This is the sixth straight day when daily test positivity rate has remained below 1 per cent.
While the number of tests conducted on Saturday stood at 77,694, the number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the last 24 hours stood at 40,762.
The active Covid-19 cases in Delhi decreased to 6,731 on Saturday from about 8,060 in the previous day, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.72 per cent.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Covid-19 has shaken the maternal healthcare system. In the first wave, women suffered because of lack of ...
On this day, 32 years ago, an unknown man stood in the middle of Tiananmen Square and halted the progress of a ...
The pandemic has made writing very difficult
Nestled in the sprawling Sahyadris, Viveda — The Wellness Village offers the rejuvenation we could all use
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...