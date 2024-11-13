The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Visakhapatnam Metro is ready and has been sent to the Centre for approval, according P Narayana, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Andhra Pradesh.

Responding to questions from members in the State Assembly on Wednesday, Narayana said construction works of the much-awaited metro in the port city would commence after it gets the Centre’s nod.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took special interest in the project and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the process, the Minister said adding that he was also working to achieve the same. The previous YSR Congress Party-led government put the project on the back burner neglecting the city’s development, he added.

The DPR proposes 76.9-km long network with four corridors that will be constructed in two phases, the minister said.

Meanwhile, Nara Lokesh, Minister of IT, Electronics & Education, said the State government would complete the construction of the Tribal University in the State over next two years.

