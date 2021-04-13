National

Dr Reddy’s gets DCGI nod to import Sputnik V for emergency use in India

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 13, 2021

Dr Reddy’s had partnered with Russian Direct Investment Fund to conduct clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India

Pharma major Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd has been permitted by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to import the Covid-19 vaccine made by Russia, Sputnik V, into India.

In a release issued on Tuesday Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s announced that it had received permission from the DCGI to import the Sputnik V vaccine into India for restricted use in emergency situations as per the provisions of the New Drug and Clinical Trials Rules, 2019 under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

“We are very pleased to obtain the emergency use authorisation for Sputnik V in India,” GV Prasad, Co-chairman and Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, said.

“With the rising number of cases in India, vaccination is the most effective tool in our battle against Covid-19. This will enable us to contribute to our nation’s effort of vaccinating a significant proportion of our population,” he added.

In September 2020, Dr Reddy’s had partnered with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to conduct the clinical trials of Sputnik V and distribute the vaccine in India. In addition to the trials conducted in Russia by RDIF, Phase II / III clinical trials of the vaccine were carried out by Dr Reddy’s in India.

Sputnik V is now approved for use in 60 countries around the world. It ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators. Sputnik V uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination.

The efficacy of Sputnik V was determined to be 91.6 per cent as per a published article in The Lancet, one of the world’s oldest and most respected medical journals.

Published on April 13, 2021

vaccines and immunisation
Covid-19
