Dragon fruit to be known as ‘Kamalam’ in Gujarat

Mobility paves Samsung’s silver path
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Amid border tensions with China, dislike for the dragon country seems to have hit a new high in India. In a latest, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday announced renaming of the dragon fruit as ‘Kamalam’ (a Sanskrit word for lotus).
"The word 'dragon' is not graceful. The outer shape of the fruit resembles a lotus, hence we have applied to rename the fruit Kamalam. Globally it is known as dragon fruit, and that's why people connect it to China. We have applied for a patent to rename it Kamalam," Rupani said.
However, he was quick to trash any attempts to draw parallels with the state BJP headquarters in Gujarat, which is also named Kamalam. "There's no need to seethe due to the similarity with BJP's Kamalam," he told mediapersons.
Gujarat's forest department had earlier applied to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to rename the dragon fruit, which is also known as pitahaya or strawberry pear in different parts of the world.
Rich in nutritional content, the fruit has caught the fancy of farmers in Kutch district, where more than 150 farmers have brought 1,000 hectares under dragon fruit cultivation. State forest department officials believe that given the way in which the dragon fruit has transformed the lives of farmers, bringing prosperity to them, a name such as Kamalam would strike a better connect with local farmers.
Notably, in September 2020, Kutch farmers had requested the Gujarat government to rename the fruit Kamalam.
Earlier last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio address had specially mentioned dragon fruit cultivation as a revolution in horticulture, to increase the farmer's earnings. Apart from Gujarat, it is also cultivated in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Andaman and Nicobar islands.
The opposition Congress, meanwhile, has mocked the government's renaming of the fruit, saying that the government has run out of issues to work on.
The Korean giant’s early bet on mobile phones helped it hit the $10-bn mark in India, but in its 25th year it ...
Antrix should adopt a different tactic than merely fighting over jurisdiction: Experts
Invest in relationships, enterprise, behaviour, effort and learning
From different types of osmoses to new membranes, researchers have come up with ways of drawing water
High valuation and stiff competition from larger players are a dampener
Will a stock continue its current trend or will it reverse? We tell you how you can read chart patterns to ...
Most AMCs have been sending out cryptic e-mails. We tell you how to read between the lines
Slew of factors are building a good foundation for the bulls to work their way up
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
Writer Narendra’s latest book, rich with vignettes from Bastar and his native village in Uttar Pradesh, ...
On the eve of his 86th birthday, a peek into an interview-based book that reveals the actor’s many moods, ...
Forget the tuna. The island nation will keep you full and happy with coconut, koftas and jasmine
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...