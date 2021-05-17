DRDO’s anti-Covid drug released

The first batch of the anti-Covid drug 2-DG (2-deoxy-D-glucose), developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) scientists jointly with their counterparts at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad, was dedicated to the nation by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday.

The INMAS, a lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation, had developed the molecule for treating cancer, but it has not been repurposed for treating Covid-19 infection as adjuvant as well as standalone medication.

The Defence Minister handed over the medicine to Health Minister Harsh Vardhan at an event in the capital on Monday. The drug has subsequently been given to All India Institute of Medical Sciences Director Randeep Guleria and Armed Forces Medical Services by Vardhan.

To ramp up production

V Satish Reddy, Chairman of Dr Reddy’s Lab said the firm, which would make the drug, would launch 2-DG commercially in June itself and both government and private hospitals would get it. He also promised to ramp up production to ensure its wider availability.

Clinical trial results have shown that this molecule helps in faster recovery of hospitalised patients and reduces supplemental oxygen dependence. Higher proportion of patients treated with 2-DG showed RT-PCR negative conversion in Covid patients. Last week, the Drugs Controller General of India granted permission for its restricted use in emergency conditions.