DRI seizes nearly 3 tonnes heroin worth ₹15,000 cr at Mundra port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 2,988.21 kg heroin valued at about ₹15,000 crore from two containers at the Mundra port in Gujarat’s Kutch district and subsequently arrested a couple that runs an import firm from Chennai, officials said on Tuesday.

The price of one kg of heroin is around ₹5 crore in the international market.

After getting credible information about the consignment from Afghanistan, DRI officers seized the two containers and sent samples for examination a few days back. A forensic analysis of the seized substance confirmed the presence of heroin, said official sources.

The consignment was imported by a trading company registered in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. It was declared as semi-processed talc stones originating from Afghanistan and shipped from Bandar Abbas Port in Iran to Mundra Port in Gujarat, they said.

They said searches were conducted in Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Gandhidham and Mandvi in Gujarat, following which two persons were arrested.

Upon learning that the importer firm Aashi Trading Company is run by M Sudhakar and his wife Durga Vaishali, the DRI arrested the couple from Chennai a few days back and brought them to Bhuj in Kutch.

Special judge CM Pawar granted 10-day custody of the couple to the DRI.