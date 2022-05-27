Drones will soon be a part and parcel of the common’s man life: PM Narendra Modi

M Drone and allied services are fast emerging as a sector that have huge employment generation potential, Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, said on Friday.

Drones will soon be a part and parcel of the common man’s life, he said.

Inaugurating India’s biggest drone festival – Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022, here in the national capital, the Prime Minister said the country is shrugging off its “indifference” towards technology in governance and is embracing “good governance ideas”.

Technology has been made accessible to the common man and is no more an “elitist affair”. And is now seen as a solution to problems rather than as the problem.

“Eight years ago we started implementing new mantras of good governance. Walking on the path of minimum government and maximum governance, priority was given to ease of living and ease of doing business,” Modi said.

“Technology was presented as anti-poor, and due to this, there was an environment of indifference towards the use of technology in governance before 2014. The poor, the deprived, the middle class suffered the most. We want technology to be first accessed by the common people, the middle class and we are working towards that,” he added.

India’s UPI framework is a classic example of the country embracing technology that it scaled up successfully.

Drones a disruptor

Pointing out that technology would create disruptions, the Prime Minister said, the Centre would keep encouraging drone technology as a part of its commitment towards good governance and ease of living.

“Drone is another such smart tool that will soon become a part of the common man’s life. We will see use of drone in agriculture, sports, defence, disaster management and is other sectors. New opportunities will evolve in segments like media, film making and tourism with drones coming in to improve the quality and content,” Modi said.

Review of redevelopment projects at Kedarnath was done through drones, the Prime Minister added. The PM Swamitva Yojana is another example of how drone technology is bringing about a major revolution. Under this scheme, for the first time, every property in the villages is being digitally mapped and digital property cards are being given to the people.

“Today’s farmers are comfortable with technology and drones will take our agriculture sector to the next level. Small farmers will benefit with use of drones. I believe in an India where there will be smartphone for everyone, every farm has a drone and progress in every household,” he said.