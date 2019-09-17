Drought and flood free Maharashtra on govt’s agenda: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced a new mission ‘Drought and Flood Free Maharashtra’.

Fadnavis has undertaken ‘Mahajanadesh Yatra’ as a part of a pre-election campaign and is touring various parts of the State. Speaking to reporters in Karad in western Maharashtra, Fadnavis said that the State government was concerned with massive floods that recently hit the sugar belt. “The World Bank has helped nations to create an infrastructure to fight massive flooding. Twenty-two member team of the World Bank and Asian Development Bank was recently in Maharashtra to study the problem. They have agreed to help the State to build the infrastructure” said Fadnavis.

He added that the government was working on two-pronged strategy – to create flood proof infrastructure so that basic services are not affected and to divert excess water to drought affected areas.

Speaking in Aurangabad today, Chief Minister Fadnavis said that his government assures people of the Marathwada that they would not suffer because of drought in the future. “ In the last four years, you have suffered three droughts. But now, the State has a plan to fight drought” he said.

Fadnavis added that the proposed water grid scheme and local water schemes initiated by the government will ensure that Marathwada would not be recognised as drought affected area. He said that the government has floated tenders for water grid and provision of ₹20,000 crore has been already made.

“Besides, to meet the water needs for agriculture in Marathwada, the State government is planning to bring excess water from the Konkan region, which flows into the sea, towards the Godavari valley,” he said.

Speaking in Konkan region BJP leaders have assured that water availability in the region would not be affected because of diversion to Marathwada as the State was planning to divert excess water.