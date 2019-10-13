DTC contract workers who have lost their jobs to contest in Delhi elections next year

My Five: SR Jindal
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Politicians from established parties will see a new set of rivals in the Delhi elections next year.
Drivers and conductors of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), who lost their contract jobs, plan to contest the forthcoming elections by fielding candidates in all 70 constituencies of Delhi. These employees, who lost their jobs for going on strike while demanding the same level of compensation and benefits as their regular counterparts in the DTC, have floated a political party called the Mazdoor Ekta Party.
“All terminated employees will be given priority while distributing tickets,” Lalit Choudhary, leader of the newly formed party, who was a conductor in DTC for ten years before he lost his job, told BusinessLine. Mazdoor Ekta Party is not contesting Haryana and Maharashtra elections, as it feels it will be too much for a new party to take on.
Admitting that contesting elections is a tough business that requires a lot of money, Choudhary said the Party will gain support from many of workers who have either lost their jobs or those who fear losing their jobs.
Mazdoor Ekta Party will be supported by all contract workers employed in various places, he believes. “We have support from contractual employees across sectors — be it safai karamchari (sanitation workers), guest teachers, data entry operators (in various places such as hospitals, and even Election Commission) and security guards, Delhi Jal Board, among others,” Choudhary said.
Funds for election will be raised through small donations from a large number, just as the funds were raised to register a party in Election Commission. “We spent almost ₹2-2.5 lakh to get the party registered. Some donated a couple of hundreds, many donated couple of thousands,” said Chaudhary. The Party promises that it will work towards providing assured jobs up to 60 years for all on contract. “Companies that provide contract employees should not be engaged by main employers. At present, they are engaged by various departments for a few years. Then another company gets the tender and pay less to its set of employees to get the same task done. We believe the employees should be same, even if contractors change,” Choudhary said.
None of the Parties – Aam Admi Party, BJP or Congress – are assuring jobs, says MEP. All workers, even if self employed, should get social security benefits like hospitalisation expenses, pension, among others, added Chowdhary.
1 I wake up at 4.30 am and drink two glasses of water. This is followed by pranayama and meditation. At 6.30 ...
Rapid diagnosisUSFDA marketing nod for Ebola testThe US Food and Drug Administration has allowed marketing of ...
More than 1 billion people worldwide are living with vision impairment because they do not get the care they ...
Patent prosecution highways dilute India’s pro-public health patent laws and could adversely affect access to ...
The Centre is proposing to amend the EPF Act. How will these changes affect a salaried employee? Is Employees’ ...
This function helps in calculating the investment needed for a desired corpus
There were three sets of regulations issued by IRDAI in September with respect to health insurance. One of ...
Key support cushioned the benchmark indices last week. But traders must be cautious
Good old bartering and repairing are back in fashion, with the millennial zeroing in on the pre-owned and the ...
On this day in 1773, the first asylum for the insane opened in the US. This quiz will literally drive you ...
One of my quirks is that I don’t re-read books. Even favourite books. There’s barely enough time to read ...
Why should the young continue the hereditary occupations of their families, when their traditional wisdom is ...
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Hype around the hoop!Could this be basketball’s take-off moment in India? With no less than two heads of state ...
Some lessons from Bhaskar Bhat, who powered iconic brands
As global action against climate change mounts, more brands step up on eco-consciousness
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains
James Jacob, Director, Rubber Research Institute of India, points out that natural rubber growing regions in ...
Undercutting by online aggregators has made business unviable, be it food delivery, hotel booking or cab ...