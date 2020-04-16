During lock-down, Cong moves tonnes of veggies & fruits to Bengaluru

As Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs dominated grocery supplies during the lock-down in Bengaluru city, Congress MLAs initially lagged behind, cried foul and suddenly have sprung a surprise by connecting with the farmers in the supply of vegetables and fruits.

During the initial days of lock-down, BJP MLAs hit the ground first in organising and supply of cooked food and dry grocery in their constituencies. Congress party cried foul saying BJP MLAs were misusing the government machinery.

Newly appointed Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, too alleged discrimination and said “BJP-ruled constituencies were getting preferential treatment from the government in tackling the crisis.”

“Few of our MLAs in Bengaluru have claimed that their constituencies had been short-changed in the supply of ration and other relief measures,” he added.

While all this was happening, young Congress MLAs — Krishna Byre Gowda and Dinesh Gundu Rao initiated a move — farmer-consumer connect and moved tonnes of fresh vegetables and fruits to Bengaluru city.

Krishna Byre Gowda, who represents Byatarayanapura constituency, said “The farmers have plenty, but are unable to sell due to lockdown on the other side consumers are paying high prices in city. We purchasing may be little helpful but the government should do its part to solve the distress of farmers and also solve the problem of consumers.”

“Thanks to our party leaders for generously donating to help farmers and working class families,” he added.

Gowda, through his volunteer base, on first day, supplied 450 ration bags, veggies, milk and eggs to the residents of Byatarayanapura village and also help from ZP Congress leaders donated 1,000 kgs of tomatoes and Cauliflower. Similarly on second day, Congress leaders purchased nearly 15 tonnes of vegetables from farmers of Shiddlaghatta and third day saw, 35,000 kgs of vegetables purchased from farmers were distributed free to around 5,000 working class families.

Similarly, Dinesh Gundu Rao, former KPCC president twitted “Visited farms in Devenahalli taluk and interacted with farmers. Huge crop loss as prices have collapsed, access to markets difficult and agri/processing mills and factories are shut. Govt needs to be step in a big way to help the rural economy and facilitate activity as soon as possible.”

He added “To help the farmers, I bought some vegetables on my visit to their farms in Devenhalli. Thondekai 2.5 tonnes Tomato 2.5 tonnes Onion 2.2 tonnes Beetroot 1.2 tons Carrot 1.2 tonnes Brinjal 250 kgs and Sorekay 250 kgs. Thanks to party leaders for generously donating to help farmers and working class families.”

Congress party in Karnataka has been raising the farmers issue ever since the lock-down was clamped. Leader of Opposition, Siddaramaiah had written letters to both Chief Minister and Prime Minister stressing on farmers’ issues and said “Farmers issue are still unaddressed. They are throwing their produce as there is no adequate market. Inputs for next growing season are not adequate. Their problems are compounding due to government lack of interest. Their safeguard is in the interests of the country too.”

Shivakumar, who recently under took a tour of vegetables and fruit growing taluks adjoining Bengaluru city to assess the loss, said “We’re getting complaints from farmers that they have not received any help. The Congress’ task force is examining all these aspects.”