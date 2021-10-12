National

Duroflex launches experience centres

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on October 12, 2021

Duroflex, a mattresses and sleep accessories manufacturer, has launched experience centres at Kondapur near here. The sleep experts at the store help consumers choose the right product that suits them.

“Consumers can experience a wide range of innovative sleep solutions. Besides expert advice to make an informed choice, shoppers can place orders for custom-size mattresses,” Mohanraj Jagannivasan, President and Business Head of Duroflex, said.

retailing
Hyderabad
