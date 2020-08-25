Duroflex launches India’s first antiviral mattress protector

Sleep solutions provider Duroflex launched Duro Safe Mattress Protector, the country’s first antiviral mattress protector powered by Swiss technology HeiQ Viroblock, which can kill 99.99 per cent virus and bacteria within minutes.

The HeiQ Viroblock technology uses silver ions and vesicles to neutralise viruses on contact. It has been tested on over 94 viruses and found to deactivate them within minutes. Additionally, this protector is also 100 per cent waterproof, anti-dust mite, hypoallergenic and safe for skin, making it a complete hygiene solution.

Mathew Chandy, MD, Duroflex, said, “Innovation has always been at the core of our business. With Duroflex Duro Safe Antiviral Mattress Protector, we have elevated the layer of protection and safety needed for our most intimate space — our bedrooms. We spend 1/3rd of our lives sleeping and today our sleep spaces have also become our work space, leisure zone and much more. As we spend more and more time on our mattresses it is important that we keep it hygienic and protected from life threatening viruses and bacteria.”

Size and price

The Duro Safe Mattress Protector comes in four sizes to fit every mattress size - Single, Double, Queen and King at prices ranging from ₹2,099 to ₹3,549 and can be put on any existing mattress, making it a simple and easy add-on solution. It will be available at all Duroflex retail outlets across the country, on Amazon, Flipkart and on the brand website www.duroflexworld.com.

Carlo Centonze, co-founder and CEO of HeiQ, said, “HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies. At HeiQ our team of experts is involved in constant R&D to develop innovative products that are focused on comfort and safety. Our collaboration with Duroflex is very special to us as, for the first time, our Viroblock technology is being used in an intimate space, that too during a critical time like sleeping.”