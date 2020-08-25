Duroflex launches India’s first antiviral mattress protector

Death by landslides in God’s Own Country
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
Sleep solutions provider Duroflex launched Duro Safe Mattress Protector, the country’s first antiviral mattress protector powered by Swiss technology HeiQ Viroblock, which can kill 99.99 per cent virus and bacteria within minutes.
The HeiQ Viroblock technology uses silver ions and vesicles to neutralise viruses on contact. It has been tested on over 94 viruses and found to deactivate them within minutes. Additionally, this protector is also 100 per cent waterproof, anti-dust mite, hypoallergenic and safe for skin, making it a complete hygiene solution.
Mathew Chandy, MD, Duroflex, said, “Innovation has always been at the core of our business. With Duroflex Duro Safe Antiviral Mattress Protector, we have elevated the layer of protection and safety needed for our most intimate space — our bedrooms. We spend 1/3rd of our lives sleeping and today our sleep spaces have also become our work space, leisure zone and much more. As we spend more and more time on our mattresses it is important that we keep it hygienic and protected from life threatening viruses and bacteria.”
The Duro Safe Mattress Protector comes in four sizes to fit every mattress size - Single, Double, Queen and King at prices ranging from ₹2,099 to ₹3,549 and can be put on any existing mattress, making it a simple and easy add-on solution. It will be available at all Duroflex retail outlets across the country, on Amazon, Flipkart and on the brand website www.duroflexworld.com.
Carlo Centonze, co-founder and CEO of HeiQ, said, “HeiQ is a leader in textile innovation creating some of the most effective, durable and high-performance textile technologies. At HeiQ our team of experts is involved in constant R&D to develop innovative products that are focused on comfort and safety. Our collaboration with Duroflex is very special to us as, for the first time, our Viroblock technology is being used in an intimate space, that too during a critical time like sleeping.”
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
The OnePlus Buds freely lift off the design of the AirPods, but put in nuances to look a bit different.
A survey among youth in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana throws up home truths about the pandemic
Women in Manipur are plugging the gaps in food supply during the current coronavirus crisis
During uncertain times such as now, being credit-confident (being confident of obtaining a loan with fewer ...
The stock of VRL Logistics went up by about 10 per cent last week, following news reports that the company was ...
The worst may be over and revenue can stabilise from the second half of this fiscal
This benefit is welcome if the original cover is small, but has its limitations
Covid-19 is likely to see a vaccine produced in record time. Russia says it has already produced one, but ...
‘The Sixth River’ weaves together the history of a deeply personal loss and a collective tragedy
On this day in 1851, the first America’s Cup was won by the yacht, America. This quiz is all about famous ...
A neighbourhood war between two non-human species provides a lens to our customised understanding of fellow ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...