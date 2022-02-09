Dynastic politics, a biggest threat to democracy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: - ×

Modi renewed his attack on Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

A day before the first phase of poll, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the ‘dynastic politics’ as a big threat and enemy of democracy.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Modi attacked Samajwadi Party and said that he had received a letter in the past stating that in Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh there were 45 people from the family who held various positions.

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party headed by Akhilesh Yadav, he said they laid thrust on “my family”. “Someone sent me a letter once that in Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh there were 45 people from the family who held some positions. Someone else told me all those of around 25 years in age got the opportunity to contest elections. Is this dynastic politics is a threat for democracy?” he asked.

Talking about economic policy of the BJP, he said that his government focus is on the welfare of people.

“If you listen to our economic principles since the days of Jan Sangh, we have faith in the people, on their capabilities and the government policies should give them opportunities. We are making such policies that they get the maximum opportunity. This is our view that government has no business to do business. How does it connect with socialism? This is against socialism,” he said.

The Prime Minister was answering a query about the economic philosophy of BJP and if the party had turned socialist in its views due to large welfare programmes for the poor and other sections.

“The government’s job is to care for the poor, to ensure food, toilets, houses, clean drinking water, drinking water, roads for people. The government’s job is to care for the poor if they are sick. The job of the government is to see how the produce of small farmers reaches markets. My priority is to provide all this. If somebody calls it Samajwad, it is acceptable to me,” he said.