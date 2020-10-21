EAC defers ToR for Bhavanapadu port in AP; seeks more info

Forests: A profitable restoration mantra
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
An Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) of the Union Environment Ministry has deferred Andhra Pradesh government’s proposal seeking clearance to prepare Terms of Reference (ToR) for its proposed ₹3,670-crore greenfield seaport, seeking more information.
According to the minutes of meeting of the EAC, the AP government was planning to develop the all-weather, deep water, multipurpose port at an estimated cost of ₹3,670 crore at Bhavanapadu in Srikakulam district.
The meeting of the EAC, under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, was held during the last week of September.
The EAC said the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board (APMB), the project proponent which submitted the application for the grant of ToR, however, made no description about an alternate site.
Also read: AP Cabinet clears Bhavanapadu Port DPR by RITES, focus now on land acquisition, fund raising
A fishing harbour was located in close proximity to the proposed site and details regarding the distance between the two, the site’s capacity and other techno-economical details have not been provided, it observed.
“The site is falling in the zone of high erosion, therefore, before grant of ToR, a study should be conducted on the suitability of the site with respect to the high-erosion zone,” the EAC said.
“Accordingly, the EAC deferred the proposal for want of above-mentioned information,” it added.
The AP government contended the proposed project will have a positive impact on the social and economic development of the region by ensuring overall improvement in living standards through creation of new direct and indirect jobs and increase in volume of general trade.
Also read: Adani Ports walks out of Bhavanapadu port deal in Andhra Pradesh
It will usher in general improvement in infrastructural facility with better transport and communication network, the state government said.
“It is estimated that this project will generate 10,000 direct and indirect jobs,” the government’s proposal said.
The trees that will be felled at the project location will be relocated with necessary permission from the competent authority, the APMB said.
Empowering local communities to revive forests can ensure both climate mitigation and human well-being, says a ...
E-waste recovery and reuse should be stepped up as online activity grows amidst the Covid pandemic
Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
Panasonic’s Lumix DC-G9L is a powerful camera loaded with advanced features and futuristic functionality
Diversified loan book, strong capital ratio and healthy deposit accretion make it attractive
Assessing the risks inherent to mutual fund investments is proving to be a tough challenge for investors.
Existing shareholders could face major equity dilution
₹1224 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1200118012361260 Fresh long positions are recommended with a stiff ...
The pandemic has blurred many a line — especially the one between work and home. It has also spurred ...
India did not have a fast bowler, cricket pundits once lamented. And then came a lad from Haryana
This week, it’s a quiz on fathers.In the name of the father1 Which specific species of bird is regarded as one ...
A mountaineer compiles memories of his journey to Mount Kailash in the form of a book. Here are glimpses from ...
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...