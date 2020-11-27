Early warnings helped Kalpakkam atomic power complex tackle ‘Nivar’

Accurate predictions helped make adequate preparations for nuclear facilities at Kalpakkam with cyclone Nivar making the landfall at 11:30 PM on November 25 around 50 km south of the coastal town.

Early warnings were provided by the India Meteorological Department and Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research’s (IGCAR) in-house data assimilative high resolution weather prediction model-based forecasts helped make adequate preparations in advance.

The integrated campus of nuclear establishments at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, houses IGCAR; Madras Atomic Power Station and BHAVNI Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam.

Unit-2 of MAPS was safely taken offline owing to the failure of a power transmission line insulator. It will be brought back on stream after repair, says a social media posting by the Department of Atomic Energy.