Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review recommendations on ‘ease of living’ during the ninth meeting of Governing Council of NITI Aayog on July 27, which are supposed to be an outline of the common development agenda and a blueprint for cohesive action in partnership with the States.

Modi wants, businessline has learnt, to finally give comprehensive shape in his third regime to ease of living issues for the benefit of common man, he has been talking about in the last one decade at power.

That essentially would mean easy access to welfare schemes and quality in service delivery, said government sources.

It is learnt that the participants including Chief Ministers of States and Lt Governors have been apprised beforehand that the theme of ease of living will figure prominently in the NITI Aayog’s Governing Council meeting.

But, government sources stated that a detailed agenda was being worked out and would be shortly shared with the participants ahead of the meeting in Delhi.

Also read: Team Revanth has tough task ahead for presenting promised public welfare Budget

The letter to CMs and LGs also stated that the theme ease of living was deliberated extensively at the 3rd National Conference of Chief Secretaries held late last December.

Removing bureucratisation

The Chief Secretaries had converged on five sub-themes that they thought were necessary to weed out bureaucratisation of governance and delivery mechanism. They are land and property; electricity; drinking water; health; and schooling.

The public’s maximum exposure with the government happens in these domains, and, if things get simplified, it would bring much relief from routine hassles in their lives, believe sources.

About 21 States and UTs have enacted acts to give right to public services, which binds the administrations for timely delivery of services such as issuing certificates for caste, birth, marriage and domicile, besides land record copies, ration cards, voters’ cards, and electric connections. Still, the struggle for people is far from over due harassment by government officials.

Apart from that, the NITI Aayog Governing Council will also take a stock of the vikasit bharat@2047 matter, which is a road-map and outcome-oriented action plan to make India a developed nation when India turns 100.