Eatala Rajender dropped from Telangana council of ministers on advice of CM

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has dropped Eatala Rajender from the Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

In an order issued on Sunday, Eatala was dropped from the Council of Ministers on the advice of State Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, according to a Press Communique from the Governor.

A couple of days ago, Eatala was divested of the Health Ministry portfolio on charges of misuse of office to acquire land.

He was divested of portfolio pending a probe by the State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

The health portfolio is now being handled by the Chief Minister.