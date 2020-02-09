EC draws AAP fire for delay in releasing polling percentage

Even as various exit polls predicted an emphatic victory for the ruling AAP in the Delhi elections, the party lashed out at the Election Commission on Sunday, alleging a 24-hour delay in announcing the voting percentage and not sticking to the process in transferring the electronic voting machines from polling booths to strongrooms.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the delay as absolutely shocking. “What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing the poll turnout figures several hours after polling?,” he asked.

The provisional poll percentage in Delhi – 61.85 – showed a drop compared with the turnout of 67.12 percentage in the 2015 Assembly elections.

Party MP Sanjay Singh said that the Election Commission should have taken the EVMs directly to the strongrooms after getting them sealed, but till late.on Saturday night, they were with some officers. “There was an incident at Babarpur [where some EC officials were alleged to be holding the EVMs illeally]. A similar incident is being reported from Vishwas Nagar,” he said. The poll panel officials, however, said all procedures are being strictly followed in the matter.

The party said it would deploy its volunteers outside the 30 strong rooms where EVMs have been kept, a move aimed at keeping a tight vigil on the machines till the counting day (Tuesday).

Exit polls boost

The exit poll conducted by India Today-Axis-My India predicted a total sweep for AAP, giving the party between 59-68 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly. The Axis-My India poll predicted between 2-11 constituencies for the BJP and no seat for the Congress.

The Times Now-IPSOS exit poll predicted 44 seats for AAP and 26 for the BJP. Sudarshan TV’s exit polls said AAP will get 40 to 45 seats and the BJP 24 to 28 seats. It said the Congress, which did not win a single seat in 2015, may get two to three seats.

The Republic-Jan ki Baat survey predicted that AAP will get 48 to 61 seats and the BJP 9 21 seats. The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Cicero survey predicted 54 seats for AAP, 15 for the BJP and one for the Congress.

The ABP News-C-Voter’s exit poll said AAP will get 49 to 63 seats and the BJP five to 19 seats; the Congress was predicted to win zero to four.