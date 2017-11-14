EC notifies first phase of Gujarat polls

The process of election to the 182 constituencies of the Gujarat Assembly commenced on Tuesday with the Election Commission of India’s gazette notification for the first phase of the polls, to be held on December 9.

The first phase will hold elections to 89 seats from the Saurashtra-Kutch and South Gujarat regions. The last date for filing of nominations is November 21. These will be scrutinised on November 22 and the last date for withdrawal is November 24.

For the second phase, the EC will issue notification on November 20 for election to the remaining 93 constituencies in North and Central Gujarat. The last date for filing of nominations will be November 27. These will be scrutinized on November 28 and the last date for withdrawals will be November 30.

Results of election to both the phases will be announced on December 18, along with that of the polls in Himachal Pradesh.