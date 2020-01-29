EC removes Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Singh Sahib as star campaigners for BJP in Delhi

A new green future waiting to take root
The Election Commission had ordered the removal of Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Singh Sahib from the list of star campaigners of the BJP for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections because of the comments that they made in their speeches while campaigning for the polls.
A statement issued by the Commission said that its order comes into immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders.
The Commission has given Parvesh Singh Sahib till noon on Thursday to explain his position on why the Commission should not take action against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct because of his statements made on January 28 which have the potential of ``disturbing harmony and aggravating the existing difference between social and religious communities and amounting to appeal to communal feeling.”
The Commission’s notice comes after it received a report from the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi referring to a post on the twitter handle of ANI quoting from an interview to ANI and a public speech made by Parvesh Sahib Singh on January 28 in the Vikaspuri Assembly constituency in which Parvesh Sahib Singh Said, “Lakhs of people gather there (in Shaheen Bagh). Tomorrow they will enter your homes and rape, and you’re your sisters and daughters… the people of Delhi should think and decide. Now is the time. Tomorrow Modi and Amit Shah will not come to save you.”
The Commission’s notice to Parvesh Sahib Singh also points out that the Delhi Assembly elections were announced on January 6 when the MCC for political parties and candidates came into effect.
The MCC clearly states that no party or candidate shall indulge in any activity which may aggravate existing differences or create mutual hatred or cause tension between different castes and communities, religion or linguistic. The MCC also adds that there should be no appeal to caste or communal feelings for securing votes.
