EC show-cause to AAP MP

The Election Commission has issued notice to Aam Aadami Party MP Sanjay Singh, asking why action should not be taken against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Time to respond

The Commission has given Singh till Friday evening to explain his position failing which it will take a decision without further reference to the MP.

Singh allegedly made “distorted and unverified” allegations against the BJP in an interview to a news agency.

The Commission’s notice points out that the MCC came into force on January 6 when the elections for Delhi were announced.

It further points out that the MCC’s guidance for political parties and candidates provides that criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortions should be avoided.

The notice to the AAP MP comes a day after the Commission warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also from AAP, to be more “careful and exercise caution” in future while commenting in public.