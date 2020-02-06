National

EC show-cause to AAP MP

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on February 06, 2020 Published on February 06, 2020

Sanjay Singh accused of making ‘distorted and unverified’ allegations against BJP

The Election Commission has issued notice to Aam Aadami Party MP Sanjay Singh, asking why action should not be taken against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Time to respond

The Commission has given Singh till Friday evening to explain his position failing which it will take a decision without further reference to the MP.

Singh allegedly made “distorted and unverified” allegations against the BJP in an interview to a news agency.

The Commission’s notice points out that the MCC came into force on January 6 when the elections for Delhi were announced.

It further points out that the MCC’s guidance for political parties and candidates provides that criticism of other parties or their workers based on unverified allegations or distortions should be avoided.

The notice to the AAP MP comes a day after the Commission warned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also from AAP, to be more “careful and exercise caution” in future while commenting in public.

Published on February 06, 2020
Delhi
regional elections
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
45% of four-lane projects run behind schedule in Karnataka