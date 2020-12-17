EC starts preparations for assembly polls due April-May 2021

Creative Stage V2: Setting the scene with elegant simplicity
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
The Election Commission (EC) has started preparing for the five assembly polls due in April-May next year with two if its senior officials set to visit West Bengal and Tamil Nadu in the next few days.
While EC’s Secretary General Umesh Sinha would be visiting Tamil Nadu next week, Deputy Election Commissioner Sudip Jain will be in West Bengal in the coming days, sources said.
The terms of the legislative assemblies of West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry is coming to an end between May and June next year.
A high stake political battle is expected in most of the States. The political tension has been running high in West Bengal where the BJP is making a determined bid to end the ruling Trinamool Congress’ rule of 10 years after emerging as its main rival in the last few years and winning 18 of its 42 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 polls.
The ruling BJP is in direct contest with the Congress in Assam, while the political scene in Tamil Nadu, which has been traditionally dominated by the two Dravidian parties, has become a lot more interesting after Tamil film superstar Rajinikanth announced his decision to launch his party to fight in the polls.
In Kerala, the main fight is expected to be between the ruling LDF, headed by the CPI(M), and the Congress-led UDF.
A nifty little soundbar at a great price point.
A voluntary cardiac care service shows how Janaushadhi kendras can go much beyond selling low-cost medicines
What is needed to boost funding in renewable energy
Developments in the renewable sector this year can spur better future outcomes
Helps in buying option that is not costly, yet has good chance of profitability
Ideal for those with at least a one-year investment horizon
While insurers reward you with higher sum insured, you can still enhance your existing policy for extra costs
Control your emotions — it will pay off
A new book throws light on vaccine research, merits of competition, and how India fares in the scheme of ...
Lee Child and his brother, Andrew, on moulding the new Jack Reacher book together and keeping editors and ...
Young singers from farming families are using their mighty pens, trained vocal cords and the power of the ...
Author John le Carré thrived on espionage, in every sense of the word. A fan pays tribute to the man who ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...