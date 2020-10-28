Ecom Express scout for partners in Kerala

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
Ecom Express, a technology-enabled end-to-end logistics solutions provider to the e-commerce industry, has announced its plans to partner with courier companies in Kerala for last-mile delivery of online ordered goods. The company is seeking long-term partnerships with courier operators for order fulfilment.
These partnerships will be non-franchise in nature, managed service basis, and will be applicable in most PIN codes in Kerala, including major cities and towns in the State.
Hemant Bishnoi, EVP Customer Experience, Ecom Express said, “We already enjoy 100 per cent state coverage in terms of last-mile distribution in Kerala. However, business escalation in this region facilitates to further ramp up the operations. Therefore, we invite strategic partnerships to further leverage our all-in codes coverage”.
Ecom Express chalks out plans for long term partnership with courier companies which can do doorstep deliveries. At the same time, the company is preparing itself for the surge in online shopping backed by festival sales and increasing preference to doorstep deliveries in Kerala, he added.
Headquartered in Gurugram, Ecom Express has its presence in all 29 states and operates in over 2650 + towns across 27,000+ PIN-codes. The company is the first private logistics company to envision a full-state coverage strategy, offered in 20 states. Through this deep reach strategy, the company has the capability to deliver to over 1.2 billion people.
