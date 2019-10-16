National

ED arrests P Chidambaram in INX Media money laundering case

PTI New Delhi | Updated on October 16, 2019 Published on October 16, 2019

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. - PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested former finance minister P Chidambaram at the Tihar jail in connection with its probe in the INX Media money laundering case, officials said.

They said the ED investigating team followed procedure after a local court here on Tuesday allowed it to interrogate the senior Congress leader and arrest him, if necessary, in this case.

A three-member team of investigators of the central agency,  who arrived at the jail around 8:15 am, were present in the premises for about two hours. They briefly grilled Chidambaram and arrested him under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The central agency will now move court to seek his fresh custody, they said. Chidambaram, 74, was arrested by the CBI on August 21 and is lodged in Tihar jail under judicial custody in the corruption case.

The ED has filed a criminal case under the PMLA to probe alleged irregularities in the grant of FIPB approval to INX Media group. Chidambaram’s son Karti and wife Nalini were also seen at the jail premises in the morning. Karti is also an accused in the case and has been arrested by the CBI in the past.

