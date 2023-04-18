The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached ₹11.04 crore worth four properties in the Coorg district of Karnataka, belonging to Congress leader Karti P Chidambaram and others in the INX Media case.

Of the four properties, three are movable. The ED tweeted on Tuesday to state fresh rounds of attachments of assets belonging to Karti, the Lok Sabha MP from Sivaganga constituency in Tamil Nadu and son of former union minister P Chidambaram, and others.

The ED, in 2018, had attached his properties valued at over ₹54 crore in India and abroad in the INX Media Private Ltd case. The attachment order issued then was to confiscate, among others, a cottage and a house in Somerset, United Kingdom, which were worth ₹8.67 crore, and a tennis club in Barcelona, Spain, which was worth ₹14.57 crore. Also attached were the Congress leader’s two bungalows in Ooty, worth ₹4.25 crore; agricultural land in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, worth ₹25 lakh; and properties in upscale market Jorbagh, Delhi, worth over ₹16 crore.

ED has attached 4 properties (three movable and one immovable property located at Coorg District, Karnataka) valued at Rs. 11.04 Crore belonging to Karti P Chidambaram and others in the case of INX Media Pvt Ltd and others under the provisions of PMLA, 2002. — ED (@dir_ed) April 18, 2023

At that time, the agency had also attached fixed deposits worth nearly ₹1 crore.

But, Karti did not vacate his Jorbagh residence despite attachment order issued in October, 2018, prompting the ED to serve eviction notice in August of 2019. It was jointly owned by Karti and his mother, Nalini Chidamabaram.