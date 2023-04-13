Nearly two months after the Income Tax Department conducted a survey, the Enforcement Directorate has also swung into action and registered a case against BBC India for alleged foreign exchange violations.

The ED has issued five summons since a fortnight back to different executives of BBC India, asking them to come over for questioning and to produce certain documents as the agency suspects violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

A deputy managing editor of the UK’s public service broadcaster appeared before ED officials to give a statement. Before him, the Finance Head, the Head of Administration and Finance, Head of Indian Languages have already given their individual statements to the ED investigators. The questioning has been lasting not less than five years, sources stated.

More BBC India top brass may be called to understand its functioning. The broadcaster runs services in multi-languages in India besides English and Hindi.

Though BBC has not put a statement so far on the fresh probe by the ED, after the IT department survey, it said that they will “continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible.”

Several discrepancies

The IT earlier stated that it came across “several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to transfer pricing documentation.” The IT had also pointed fingers over BBC’s income and profits since they charged that they were “not commensurate with the scale of operations” in India.

“..The survey found that despite substantial consumption of content in various Indian languages (apart from English), the income/profits shown by various group entities (of BBC) is not commensurate with the scale of operations in India,” the CBDT, to which the IT reports, stated in an official statement.

It also revealed that “...the department gathered several evidences pertaining to the operation of the organisation which indicate that tax has not been paid on certain remittances which have not been disclosed as income in India by the foreign entities of the group.”

