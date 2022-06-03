ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi to appear on June 13 in the National Herald case

The Enforcement Directorate has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is believed to be away from the country, to appear before investigators on June 13 to give a statement in the National Herald newspaper case.

The ED issued fresh summons to give the Lok Sabha MP from Wayanad another date for appearance since Rahul Gandhi could not join the investigation on Thursday as he is said to be out of the country. Congress working president Sonia Gandhi, however, is supposed to make herself present before the ED on June 8, as per the original summons issued to her by the anti-money laundering agency.

The ED wants to record statements of the mother and son in a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in which BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has alleged that they misappropriated funds from a private company associated with the National Herald newspaper. The investigators have already recorded the statements of opposition party leaders — Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal — in the same case.

The Congress had earlier charged the government with carrying out political vendata against its top leaders. “We will face them.” Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said at a press briefing that “We are not a bit scared or overawed or intimidated by such cheap tactics.”

The ED case rests on a trial court order that gave a go ahead to the IT department to investigate allegations of financial irregularities in the National Herald case and conduct a tax assessment of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi.