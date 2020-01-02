National

Edu Intec 2020 begins on Friday

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on January 02, 2020 Published on January 02, 2020

An exhibition-cum-conference on the tools and techniques for futuristic learning – Edu Intec 2020 - begins at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex on Friday. The three-day event, a Codissia initiative, will highlight the new paradigms, creative solutions and innovative use of technology for delivering education in schools and colleges and in organisations as well. Tech start-ups in education space will showcase their products, said Codissia President R Ramamurthy. Nandini Rangaswamy, Chairperson, GRG Institutions will be the Chief Guest and GD Rajkumar, Trustee, Geedee Technical Training Institute, the guest of honour.

Published on January 02, 2020
events
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Kota child deaths: Health Ministry sends a team of experts to Rajasthan hospital