Edu Intec 2020 begins on Friday

An exhibition-cum-conference on the tools and techniques for futuristic learning – Edu Intec 2020 - begins at the Codissia Trade Fair Complex on Friday. The three-day event, a Codissia initiative, will highlight the new paradigms, creative solutions and innovative use of technology for delivering education in schools and colleges and in organisations as well. Tech start-ups in education space will showcase their products, said Codissia President R Ramamurthy. Nandini Rangaswamy, Chairperson, GRG Institutions will be the Chief Guest and GD Rajkumar, Trustee, Geedee Technical Training Institute, the guest of honour.