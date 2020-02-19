EEPC India opens Kerala chapter

Expanding its presence and reaching out to small and medium engineering export units, EEPC India has opened its Kerala chapter in Kochi.

The apex engineering exporters’ organisation, which would be organising its flagship annual global exhibition IESS IX’ in Coimbatore on March 4, 5 and 6, has so far opened 13 chapters, including the one in Kochi, said Mahesh K Desai, Senior Vice-Chairman of EEPC India.

EEPC India is operating through 10 offices in eight cities with over 13,000 member exporters. “We have introduced the concept of ‘chapter’ as a part of our expansion process right from the beginning of the current fiscal. The objective is to service the entire spectrum of the engineering sector. By opening chapters in tier-II and tier-III cities, EEPC India aims to address the concern on geographical limitation,” Desai said.

KS Mani, Regional Chairman, EEPC India, Southern Region, said Malaysia would be the partner country for the second time in the IESS. Flanders from Belgium is the focus region and UP is the partner State.