EESL, NHAI ink pact to implement energy-efficient projects along NH

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under Ministry of Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to establish various clean and energy efficiency interventions at NHAI structures.
EESL and NHAI agreed to implement energy efficient, renewable energy projects and e-mobility services to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, emissions and achieve sustainable development across toll plazas and other NHAI establishments, stated a release.
The MoU was signed in the presence of Rajeev Sharma, Chairman, EESL and RK Pandey, Member- Projects, NHAI along with senior officials.
As part of the MoU, NHAI will avail project management consultancy services from EESL.
Rajat Kumar Sud, Managing Director, EESL stated in the release, “Setting up charging stations at highways will enable a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. Additionally, the installation of LED lighting and solar power plants will enable energy savings and reduce carbon emissions.” The establishment of energy efficiency measures at the NHAI buildings and toll plazas will also help meet the targets of increasing environment friendly clean initiatives. With the increasing penetration of electric vehicles, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to drop, leading to cleaner air, which will provide several health beneﬁts to the public, it added.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
I am contemplating taking early retirement now at 53 years of age. I will be drawing regular pension ₹38,000.
Investors can re-enter after there is more clarity on demand sustainability
The fund’s category change does not alter its investment process that has delivered strongly
If you have only a pure vanilla term cover and a health plan, then you should get personal accident insurance ...
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
Actor-director Seema Pahwa spent her time in pandemic 2020 building stories around the eccentricities of joint ...
The clinician scientist on how to combat a mutating virus
Food cropped up as a leitmotif in Irrfan Khan’s films. On his birth anniversary today, a fan recalls some ...
Agencies are optimistic that ad volumes and spend will rebound
When tech meets fashion, it can knock your socks off
2020 ambushed and battered agencies — but advertising kept audiences engaged
The turn of the year is a great opportunity for brands to put their best feet forward and showcase ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...