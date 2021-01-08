EESL, NHAI ink pact to implement energy-efficient projects along NH

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL), a joint venture under Ministry of Power has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to establish various clean and energy efficiency interventions at NHAI structures.

EESL and NHAI agreed to implement energy efficient, renewable energy projects and e-mobility services to reduce dependence on fossil fuel, emissions and achieve sustainable development across toll plazas and other NHAI establishments, stated a release.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Rajeev Sharma, Chairman, EESL and RK Pandey, Member- Projects, NHAI along with senior officials.

As part of the MoU, NHAI will avail project management consultancy services from EESL.

Rajat Kumar Sud, Managing Director, EESL stated in the release, “Setting up charging stations at highways will enable a smooth and sustainable transition to a future-oriented mobility solution. Additionally, the installation of LED lighting and solar power plants will enable energy savings and reduce carbon emissions.” The establishment of energy efficiency measures at the NHAI buildings and toll plazas will also help meet the targets of increasing environment friendly clean initiatives. With the increasing penetration of electric vehicles, the local emission of pollutants is also expected to drop, leading to cleaner air, which will provide several health beneﬁts to the public, it added.