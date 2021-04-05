Effective April 1, Telangana to provide 250 units/month free electricity to saloons, laundry shops

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to provide up to 250 units of electricity per month free to barber shops, laundry shops and dobhi ghats.

The CM took this decision after examining the difficulties they faced and their representations to the government by the Rajaka and Naayi Brahmin Associations across the state.

The CM directed CMO Secretary Bhoopal Reddy to make arrangements to issue G.O. immediately. As per the directions of the CM, state principal secretary for BC welfare, Burra Venkatesham, issued a G.O. The free power supply order comes into effect from April 1, according to a statement.

The CM said that the Telangana government's goal was to uplift the most vulnerable sections and that the state government has been already implementing several schemes for their welfare. The decision will provide up to 250 units of quality electricity free of cost to haircutting shops, laundry saloons and dhobi ghats right from the village level up to the GHMC area

Thus, lakhs of Rajaka and Nai Brahmin families in Telangana, who have been living based on caste occupation for generations, will be benefited.