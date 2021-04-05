Effective April 1, Telangana to provide 250 units/month free electricity to saloons, laundry shops

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to provide up to 250 units of electricity per month free to barber shops, laundry shops and dobhi ghats.
The CM took this decision after examining the difficulties they faced and their representations to the government by the Rajaka and Naayi Brahmin Associations across the state.
The CM directed CMO Secretary Bhoopal Reddy to make arrangements to issue G.O. immediately. As per the directions of the CM, state principal secretary for BC welfare, Burra Venkatesham, issued a G.O. The free power supply order comes into effect from April 1, according to a statement.
The CM said that the Telangana government's goal was to uplift the most vulnerable sections and that the state government has been already implementing several schemes for their welfare. The decision will provide up to 250 units of quality electricity free of cost to haircutting shops, laundry saloons and dhobi ghats right from the village level up to the GHMC area
Thus, lakhs of Rajaka and Nai Brahmin families in Telangana, who have been living based on caste occupation for generations, will be benefited.
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
On this day in 1932, Bruno Hauptmann was executed for the kidnapping and death of Charles Lindbergh Jr, the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...